Man held for diverting subsidised LPG in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Mancherial: A man was arrested by sleuths of Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force for allegedly diverting subsidised LPG cylinders at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal on Wednesday. As many as 40 cylinders weighing 14 kgs each were recovered from his possession, costing Rs 50,000.

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said that the accused was Eligeti Ravinder, a resident of the village.

During the course of investigations, Ravinder confessed to secretly diverting the cylinders to eateries and non-beneficiaries of subsidised LPG being supplied to the poor by Union government under Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana. He admitted that he was making profits by committing the offence. He revealed that he was selling the cylinders at two times more rate than price charged.

