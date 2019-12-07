Man held for duping bank of Rs 80L in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad White Collar Offences wing nabbed an elderly man on charges of cheating a bank of Rs 80 lakh on Saturday. It was in 2015 that Mohd Shabuddin (60), a trader from Vinayak Nagar in Malkajgiri, borrowed a term loan of Rs 80 lakh from the State Bank of Hyderabad in Saidabad which he failed to repay. Based on a complaint from the bank manager, a case was booked in July and he was arrested. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

