Man held for duping forex traders in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Friday arrested a Maharashtra native who conned two persons in the city and took away dollars from them. Rahul Kiran Ghatia alias Nikhil, a resident of Malabar Hills in Mumbai, came to the city early this year. He contacted two different persons after obtaining their telephone numbers through online classified portals saying he wanted to exchange Indian currency for US Dollars.

Nikhil first called up Sridhar Goud who is into forex trade and asked him to come to an apartment at Banjara Hills on the pretext of exchanging Indian currency for US Dollars. On his request, Goud came to the apartment and called Nikhil. “Nikhil took USD 7000 from Goud and left the place saying he would return in a short while after verifying the authenticity of the currency. But he did not return,” said Kalinga Rao, Inspector, Banjara Hills.

The same day Nikhil conned another person in a similar way and made away USD 7000. Nikhil called B Mahesh, a forex agent, to another apartment and took the currency from him under the guise of bringing Indian currency.

“Nikhil would call agents and ask them to come to an apartment posing as if he stayed in the premises. After collecting money, Nikhil would pretend to go inside to bring cash or documents and escape through some other exit,” said the Inspector.

On a complaint lodged by the victims, the police arrested Nikhil and produced him before the court. He was previously involved in two cases registered in Pune.

