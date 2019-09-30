Man held for duping on pretext of providing govt jobs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested a person on charge of cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in government offices, and duping them to the tune of Rs 31.75 lakh.

The accused Mohamed Moinuddin, a native of Attapur in Karimnagar district, had collected money from three persons Zafar, Wasi and Abdul Quader on the pretext of arranging government jobs. “Moinuddin collected the money saying he knew several high profile officials in various government offices and through them could provide them jobs,” said P Shiva Chandra, Station House Officer (Habeebnagar).

After receiving the money, he gave fake job call letters to the victims. “It was when they went to the government offices to join for duty that they came to know that the appointment letters were fake and they were duped,” police said. Moinuddin was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

