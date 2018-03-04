Man held for duping people in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyber Cell officials nabbed P Mahesh Kumar, 29, a resident of Safilguda on charges of cheating K Naresh, after promising jobs in government offices.

According to Cyber Cell officials, Naresh said he received a call from Mahesh, introducing himself as an ex-employee of some media organizations and as having contacts with government officials.

“Promising him jobs, he collected Rs 2.9 lakh from Naresh in instalments. But he did not provide any job and stopped responding to calls,” police said.

Police said Mahesh had cheated many persons including women in similar fashion.