Man held for forging certificates in Hyderabad

Published: 1:42 am

Hyderabad: A person who was allegedly forging educational certificates was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police here on Wednesday. Mohammed Ilyas, 23, of Bandlaguda, who operated Fast Track Services at Bandlaguda, filled in online applications for various social security benefit programmes offered by the government and different applications forms related to higher education of students. “When someone needed a certificate or document to avail a job or social security benefit scheme, Ilyas would scan the required document and alter the names in the computer. He would then take a colour printout and provide to his customer,” police said.

