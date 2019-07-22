Man held for friend’s murder in Chandanagar

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police solved the murder case of Rajashekar Reddy which was reported last Tuesday and arrested his close friend here on Monday. Police seized a knife, a rod and other material from him.

The arrested is Syed Abdul Shareef alias Shareef (50), a hotel worker from Gangaram in Chandanagar. Shareef’s wife had a fight with him over his drinking habits and was staying separately from him for the last one year. Police said last Tuesday, Shareef and Rajashekar Reddy during a liquor party had a fight over the latter abusing him.

“Angered by this, Shareef picked up a rod and attacked him on his head multiple times killing him,” police said.

Following suspicion, the police detained Shareef and he confessed to the killing. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

