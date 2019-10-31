Man held for harassing college mate in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A trader who allegedly harassed his college mate and used social media to post abusive comments and old photographs of her, was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Wednesday.

M Srikanth alias Srikanth Arjun (27) from Subash Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla of Medchal district and the victim, a resident of Vanasthalipuram were friends in intermediate. They were close and clicked pictures together then, which were saved by Srikanth in his mobile phone.

According to the police, the victim later stopped meeting and distanced herself from Srikanth and neither made nor answered calls and messages. Following this, Srikanth bore grudge against her and decided to take revenge.

In September, Srikanth went to her house and created nuisance, and, abused her parents and pressurised her to marry him. He then posted old photos and videos on his social media accounts with abusive comments.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested Srikanth at Petbasheerabad. He was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .