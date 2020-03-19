Man held for harassing wife in Malkajgiri

By | Published: 1:43 am

Hyderabad: The man, Dinesh Chand Pittala (38), working as an architect for a private firm in the city, was married in April 2018. His wife is a homemaker.

According to the police, Dinesh was reportedly given Rs 10 lakh and 20 tolas gold ornaments as dowry during the marriage. However, after a few months, he began demanding additional dowry and harassing her physically and mentally. He allegedly filmed her while taking bath and also filmed their private moments on his mobile phone.

The victim also alleged that Dinesh had threatened her not to reveal his sexual orientation towards men. Fed up with the harassment, she approached the police.

Based on her complaint, the Malkajgiri police booked a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act and under sections for outraging the modesty of a woman and subsequently arrested Dinesh. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

