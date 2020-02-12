Man held for harassing women in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday arrested one K Bhaskar, 35, of Jangaon on charges of sexually harassing women and girls through WhatsApp video calls.

According to the police, Bhaskar had made video calls to a few women and sent nude videos and threatened them. He had collected the details of the women while working with different NGOs.

Following a complaint, the police arrested Bhaskar, who was involved a similar offence earlier too.

