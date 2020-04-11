Man held for illegally selling liquor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a man on charges of illegally selling liquor at his house located at Srinivasa Nagar in Medipally here on Saturday. Officials seized about 40 liquor bottles from his possession.

According to the police, D Balaji (45), a watchman from Srinivasa Nagar, was selling liquor for the last one week after other outlets closed due to the lockdown. He sold the liquor to his friends and other customers at higher rates. Following a tip-off, the SOT raided his house and nabbed him. The liquor bottles were seized.

Balaji and the seized material were handed over to the Medipally police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .