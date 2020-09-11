Man held for killing construction worker in Hyderabad

The decomposed body of the woman was found in an unused public toilet near Bansilalpet

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The body of a woman, which was found in a decomposed state in an unused public toilet near Bansilalpet on Tuesday, was identified, with the Monda Market police arresting one person on charges of murder on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Bhoolakshmi, a construction worker from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, while the suspect was identified as M Venkata Chennaiah (40), also of Prakasam. According to the police, Chennaiah met Bhoolakshmi a few months ago while working in Uppal and they stayed together. It was alleged that she took Rs 5,000 from his room and left without informing him.

“A few weeks ago, Chennaiah again met her and took her to his room in Secunderabad. On Sept 6, she allegedly took Rs 1,200 from his bag, went out and consumed liquor before returning. When he questioned her, she returned Rs 500,” said A Vinod Kumar, ACP (Mahankali), adding that Chennaiah, angry about this, got drunk and killed her.

“He then wrapped the body in a blanket and dumped it in the unused public toilet near Bansilalpet,” said the ACP. Chennaiah was nabbed after a person, who had seen him with the woman, identified her from the notice put out by the police and alerted them. On being questioned, Chennaiah reportedly admitted to the killing, after which he was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

