Man held for looting own house in Hyderabad

Published: 1:08 am

Hyderbad: The Adibatla police on Tuesday nabbed a history sheeter for stealing valuables from his own house with the help of his driver. Officials recovered Rs 2.8 lakh, gold, two swords and other material from them.

The arrested persons were B Naveen (20), a labourer and V Edwin Moses (48), a trader from Nadergul village of Balapur mandal. Moses is a history sheeter and was earlier involved in similar offences in Santoshnagar and other places. According to the police, Moses, with the help of Naveen, stole cash, jewelry and other valuables on Sunday night from his own home in the absence of his wife Rani.

The couple had frequent fights over moving to a new place. While he did not want to stay in Nadergul and move to the old city instead, Rani had refused. Hence, Moses plotted to commit a theft in his own house and on Sunday after sending his wife and children to a function, he along with Naveen stole the valuables, after which they also joined the others at the function.

Based on a complaint, the Adibatla police booked a case and took up investigation. The two were caught based on suspicion and they confessed to committing the offence, police said.

