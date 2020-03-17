Man held for morphing colleagues’ pictures in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly morphed pictures of his colleagues and even that of the daughter of one colleague and circulated the same through emails was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

Mohammed Amir Soheil, 26, worked at a private company and was reportedly unhappy with the behaviour of some persons in the company.

“Soheil collected the official email ids of the persons with whom he had issues. Later, he downloaded their pictures from social media accounts, morphed those pictures and circulated nude photos including the picture of the daughter of one of his colleagues,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police registered a case under Section 67 of IT Act 2008 and arrested Soheil, who was produced before court and remanded.

