Man held for posing as Army officer and cheating people in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Tuesday arrested four persons on charges of posing as Army personnel and kidnapping and threatening a youngster from RC Puram.

The arrested persons were Nagaraju Raghu Varma alias Colonel Karthikeya, a driver from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, K.Rajesh from West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh, L.Rama Krishna from Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh and R.Jore Singh, a student of Nizam College and native of Kamareddy district.

According to the police, Nagaraju Raghu Varma, posing as an Army officer, cheated people. He created fake ID cards and purchased Army uniforms and also forged fake gallantry awards apart from procuring one dummy pistol. He introduced himself as an Army officer at Lal Bazaar and Narayanguda.

“He cheated several people by promising jobs in the Indian Army by taking about Rs 7 lakh from them. He took rented cars and affixed Army stickers to make them look like army vehicles. He also attended various social programmes and shop opening ceremonies in uniform in various places in his native district and put cut-outs of him in his local area,” Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

Recently, again posing as an Army officer, Nagaraju along with his associates allegedly kidnapped and extorted money from a young businessman.

“They blindfolded him and claiming to be Army personnel, took him to an undisclosed location and extorted Rs 30,000 from him before setting him free,” police said.

