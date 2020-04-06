Man held for possessing banned cotton seeds in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Mancherial: A man was arrested by sleuths of Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force for allegedly possessing prohibited BT-III cotton seeds in Bheemini mandal centre on Monday. One more accused is still at large. A total of 80 kilogram of seeds were recovered. The value was assessed to be Rs 1.60 lakh.

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said that the accused were Nikode Bheemesh, and Aita Vamshi Krishna, natives of Bheemini mandal. Bheemesh was taken into custody and Vamshi was absconding. Their act was exposed following a tip off.

During interrogation, Vamshi Krishna admitted to committing the crime and confessed that he had secretly been selling the seeds with the help of Vamshi. He revealed that he was indulging in the offence to make fast money. He added that he was targeting farmers of the mandal and disposing the seeds at Rs 2,500 per kg.

