Man held for possessing pea-fowl in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Adilabad: One person was arrested for allegedly raising a rare pea-fowl in Adilabad town on Thursday. The bird was seized from him. Adilabad Forest Range Officer A Appaiah said the accused Sajid Hussain is a driver from Bhuktapur colony of Adilabad. A case was registered against Sajid under the Section 39 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (illegal possession of government property) for possessing the white-coloured bird.

According to the FRO, Sajid had bought the national bird from a roadside vendor in Nagpur and was raising it, a week back. Somehow, the information was leaked to officials of the forest department who visited the house and took the driver into custody.

Appaiah further stated that the bird would be sent to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, as it was domesticated and it was not safe to release it in the wild. He added that the accused was produced before a court.

