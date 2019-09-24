Man held for rape, murder of woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A person who involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested by the city police on Monday.

The suspect, Ramavath Shukru Naik, 38, a resident of Chandampet mandal in Nalgonda district, was a daily wages labourer at a function hall in Saidabad. On September 11, Shukru Naik allegedly killed the victim, who also worked at function hall as helper and later dumped her body.

“On September 11, the suspect lured the woman to a liquor shop at Champapet and offered her alcohol. After they consumed liquor, they went to an isolated place around 10 pm where he sexually abused her. Later he killed her by hitting her on the head with stones,” City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

The next day, local residents spotted the body and alerted the police, after which The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) took up the case and tracked down Naik. He was handed over to the Saidabad police, who recorded his arrest and produced him before court.

