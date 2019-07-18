Man held for raping minor girl in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Adilabad: One person was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at Burkapalli village in Bazar Hathnoor mandal on Thursday.

Sub Inspector of Bazar Hathnoor Jayaram said the accused was identified as J Suresh, (30), a resident of the same village and the victims is a Class IX student. Suresh entered the house of the 15-year-old girl when her parents were away on July 16 and sexually assaulted her by trussing her up. He also threatened the minor of dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone. However, the girl divulged her ordeal with her mother who lodged a complaint with the police. After registering a case against the perpetrator, the police arrested the accuses and produced him before the court.

