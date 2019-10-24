Man held for raping woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police arrested manager of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on charges of cheating and raping an event manager here on Wednesday. The arrested person is S Sainath (25), HPCL manager from Uppal branch and a resident of Mallapur in Nacharam.

According to the police, Sainath and the 29-year-old woman were in a relationship for a year. He allegedly sexually exploited her on many occasions promising to marry her. When she recently asked him about the marriage, he started avoiding her saying he was already into a relationship. He also started blackmailing her for money. Based on a complaint, the Malkajgiri police booked a case and arrested Sainath.

