Man held for selling expired groceries in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a go-down at BD Reddy Gardens Teacher’s Colony in Meerpet and seized expired goods which were allegedly being sold to customers here on Thursday. The owner of the go-down B Narasimha (60), from SF Colony in Vanasthalipuram, was also arrested.

According to police, Narasimha had stored the products which were past the expiry date and fraudulently sold it to customers putting their health at risk. Police seized several bags of the stale food items including wheat flour, salt, sugar and rice from the godown. Narasimha and the seized material were handed over to the Meerpet police for further action.

