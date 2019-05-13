Man held for selling HT cotton seeds in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North), along with Agriculture Department officials, on Monday arrested a man for transporting Herbicide Tolerant (HT) cotton seeds illegally.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths caught Bharath Kumar Prabhudas Patel (39), a resident of Gandhinagar in Secunderabad and native of Gujarat.

“Patel procured the seeds illegally and brought them from Gujarat to sell them to traders here to make illegal profits,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

He purchased 450-gm cotton seeds packet at Rs 500 and sold the same at Rs 730 in various places here.

“There is no approval of GEAC (Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee) for sale and sowing of HT cotton seeds throughout India, and the sale is in violation of the Environment Protection Act 1986,” said the official. The accused, along with the seized items, was handed over to Begumpet police for further investigation.