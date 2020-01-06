Man held for sexual assault bid on five-yr-old in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Nacharam police for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a five-year-old girl on Sunday afternoon. The arrested person, Veerababu, a mason from Nacharam, lured the child with eatables and took her to a construction site. He allegedly tried to sexually assault her from there. The child resisted his attempt and raised an alarm, following which local residents rushed to her rescue. Veerababu escaped from the spot, but was subsequently arrested. A case was booked and the investigation is on.