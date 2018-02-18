Man held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old daily wage earner on the charge of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The arrested person, Krishna Yadav, intercepted the girl while she was returning home from a nearby shop, and forced her into his house in Balajinagar and violated her, the police said.

When the girl raised an alarm, local residents rushed to her rescue and nabbed Krishna Yadav and later handed him over to the police who registered a case.

He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.