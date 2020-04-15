Man held for spitting in public place in Bhongir

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir police on Wednesday arrested a person for spitting in a public place in Bhongir town.

Bhongir town Circle Inspector Sudhakar informed that V Srikanth Reddy, a resident of Raigiri village in Bhongir mandal, was arrested for spitting in front of SBI ATM near Old bus stand and a case was filed against him under sections of 188,269 IPC. Persons who spit in public places may be fined Rs 200 to 1000 or one month to six months imprisonment.

He said people should avoid spitting in public places, which will land them in trouble. People should also wear masks while coming out from the house, he added.

