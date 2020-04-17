Man held for spitting on road in Keesara

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Keesara Police arrested a youngster on charges of spitting in a public place, thereby defying the government order, at Rampally village in Keesara here on Friday.

On Thursday night, D Sravan (26), an electrician while riding on his motorcycle, spit gutkha on the road. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Officials traced the vehicle and identified Sravan with the help of the registration number and caught him. They seized the motorcycle from him for violating the lockdown as well.

