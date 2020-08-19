Man held for stealing truck in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested a man who allegedly stole a truck worth Rs 10 lakh. The truck was recovered from K Saibaba alias Sai (22), a truck-driver from Nallakunta and a native of Nalgonda district.

According to the police, Saibaba stole the truck that was parked at Auto Nagar in Vanasthalipuram last Thursday. Even as police was probing the theft, Saibaba was caught moving suspiciously with two truck tyres on the Auto Nagar main road. On questioning, he confessed to stealing the truck, police said, adding that he was earlier jailed in connection with a motorcycle theft case in Nallakunta.

The truck was recovered from near Nakirekal Town while Saibaba was remanded in judicial custody.

