Man held for theft in OU ladies hostel

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police arrested a thief on charges of stealing mobile phones from the ladies hostel on the Osmania University campus, here on Friday. Police recovered three phones from him.

The arrested person was identified as S Sunny (27), a vegetable vendor from Kachiguda. His accomplice who is absconding was identified as P Ramesh (25) from BN Reddy Nagar.

Last Thursday evening, Ramesh sneaked into a hut near Jamai Osmania and committed theft of a mobile phone while Sunny stood outside observing the surroundings.

According to the police, after committing the offence, Ramesh entered the Girls Hostel through the ventilator of bathroom, Sunny kept a watch on the hostel residents.

He stole two mobile phones and handed them to Sunny. During this, he also threatened a woman in the hostel.

The Osmania University police with the help of the East Zone Task Force arrested Sunny from his house, who confessed committing a series of offences along with Ramesh.

Officials said Ramesh was earlier involved in burglary cases and was also detained under Preventive Detention Act by Rachakonda Police. Sunny was also arrested for selling illicit liquor and detained under the PD Act by the Hyderabad Police.

