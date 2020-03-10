Man held for threat calls in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Uppal police on Monday arrested a man on charges of threatening a businessman and trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from him. Police seized a toy pistol and a mobile phone from him.

The arrested offender was E Suresh (23), a cab driver from Rajiv Nagar Colony in Moula Ali. According to the police, Suresh made threatening calls to one Sheshram Sarvi, a businessman from Chiluka Nagar in Uppal. Police said Suresh fraudulently procured Sheshram’s phone number and made calls demanding money. He threatened to kill him if he failed to hand over the money.

Based on a complaint, the Uppal police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, arrested Suresh. Officials said Suresh was a known offender and was earlier involved in two cases.

