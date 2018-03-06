Man held in Hyderabad for peddling drugs

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Special Operations Team on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly peddling drugs, and seized 400 kg of Phosphorus Pentasulfide powder and 200 litres of Benzyl Cyanide from him.

According to the police, Sayeed Nizam, a resident of Ameenpur, was caught during a vehicle checking drive at Bachupally. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dayanand Reddy said Nizam was caught while transporting 10 kg of Phosphorus Pentasulfide.

“During inquiry, he revealed about the remaining drugs that were stored in a hideout in IDA Bollarum,” he said.

Police also seized a mobile phone and a car. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was booked and Nizam was produced in court.