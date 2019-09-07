Man held in Hyderabad for cheating

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Saturday arrested one Raghavendra Yamarthi (32) on charges of misusing the Internet banking user ID and password of another person for mobile phone top-ups and Direct-To-Home recharges worth Rs 55,000 in the last three months.

A complaint was lodged by a victim in Malkajgiri stating that he lost funds from his bank account without his knowledge. A case was booked and during investigation, it was revealed that Raghavendra met the victim while travelling in a bus in January and then borrowed the latter’s phone for booking a train ticket.

“In the process, Raghavendra came to know the Internet Banking user ID and password of the complainant. He remembered the details and initially for many months, used them for small recharges as those did not require any One Time Passwords,” police said.

From June to August, he needed more money as he was betting in horse races. He approached various mobile retail shop persons, requesting that he would recharge from his own wallet, as he was in need of cash.

“He took the numbers of the customers, waiting at the shop, recharged from the complainant’s bank account and received money in cash from them,” police said.

Officials advised people using Internet Banking facility not to share their credentials with strangers and to frequently change passwords for safety.

