Man held in Hyderabad for cheating car owner

By | Published: 10:31 pm 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Detective Department here caught one person who cheated a car owner after taking his vehicle. The arrested person was identified as Nanavath Santosh (21) of Balanagar.

According to the police, Santosh took a car on rent from one Durga Prasad nine months ago after striking a deal to pay Rs 18,000 as monthly rent to him. At the time of agreement, Santosh paid Rs 5,000 as advance and as collateral, gave two cheques and his Aadhar Card.

“After taking the car from Durga Prasad, Santosh did not pay the rent and instead threatened him with dire consequences,” said N Venkateshwarlu, ACP, Central Crime Station. Santosh was arrested following a complaint from Durga Prasad, and the vehicle was recovered from him.

On questioning, Santosh told the police he had planned to mortgage the car and obtain a loan. Santosh, along with an accomplice who was absconding, allegedly cheated nine others too in a similar manner, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter