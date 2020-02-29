Man held in Hyderabad for cheating transport businessmen

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Saturday arrested a fraudster on charges of cheating businessmen who are into transport business in the guise of engaging their vehicles at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The arrested person is D Nageshwar Rao (43), a driver from Chintal in Quthbullapur and a native of West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Rao collected the contact details of transport companies based in Hyderabad and contacted their owners with an assurance that he would engage their vehicles at the airport on contract basis for few years.

“By making them believe that he is into transport business contracts, he collected money from the vehicle owners. They transferred huge amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the name of registration fee, expenditure towards documentation and advance,” police said.

He had collected money from several businessmen and cheated them. Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the Cybercrime police booked a case and subsequently arrested Nageshwar Rao.

