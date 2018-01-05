Man held in Hyderabad for selling marijuana

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Medchal police arrested one person on charges of illegal possession and selling of marijuana here late on Thursday. Police seized 49 sachets of marijuana weighing about 400 grams from him.

According to police, Hemanth Champathi, 51, a private employee and Birender, a security guard, both from Medchal were trying to sell the drug to truck drivers near Goel fuel refilling station at Medchal checkpost. While Hemanth was arrested, Birender escaped from the spot.

“He confessed that they procured the drug from a source at Puranapul Bridge for Rs 50 each packet. They plotted to sell the same for Rs 100 to truck drivers,” police said. On Thursday, the duo sold 11 packets to truck drivers for Rs 1,100 and had 49 packets with them for selling later.