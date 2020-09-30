Man held in Hyderabad for transporting gutkha

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested a trader on charges of illegally transporting gutkha on Wednesday. Officials seized 40 bags of gutkha and other material, all together worth Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

The arrested person was Shahed Mohammed (34), a resident of Nampally. Police said Mohammed recently went to Bidar and procured gutkha. He was caught by the police near Khajaguda of Raidurgam and along with the seized material, was handed over to the Narsingi police for further action.

