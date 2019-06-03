Man held in Hyderabad for wife’s murder

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Five days after a woman was killed, the Medchal police solved the case and confirmed the arrest of her husband here on Monday.

The man, Bokardhan Punji (23), allegedly in an inebriated condition allegedly bludgeoned his pregnant wife Kousalya (20) to death after an argument at their house in Gowdavelly of Medchal here last Thursday.

The couple, residents of Nowpada district of Odisha, had come here along with Kowsalya’s mother Hemokanthi for work and had got jobs in a brick industry on the city outskirts. Kousalya was two months pregnant.

According to the Medchal police, Punji, an alcoholic, regularly abused both his wife and her mother after getting drunk. Last Thursday, he reached home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument before slapping his wife. He then bludgeoned her on the head with a brick. When her mother intervened, he attacked her too, resulting in grievous bleeding injuries.

The incident was witnessed by neighbours who came to the rescue of the two women. They shifted Kousalya, who fell unconscious, to the Mallareddy Hospital in Suraram. She died while undergoing treatment last Friday. Her mother is recuperating.

Punji was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.