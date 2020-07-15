Man held in Kulsumpura rape and murder case

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A driver who allegedly raped and murdered a woman at Kulsumpura a week ago was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

G Ravi, 28, of Attapur raped and murdered a woman on July 7 at a house where he was invited for a party. The woman, a resident of Jiyaguda, had also attended the party and on finding her alone on the first floor of the house, the man allegedly raped and murdered her, said M Narender Reddy, incharge ACP (Goshamahal). Ravi was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

