Man held in Noida for burglaries in Hyderabad’s Alwal

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday arrested a person from Noida in New Delhi on charges of being involved in several burglaries in Alwal and Keesara. Officials recovered 40 tolas of gold and one kilo of silver from him.

The person, Giri Gangadhar, had earlier lived at Macchabollaram in Alwal. He targeted locked homes in isolated streets and colonies and broke into them to decamp with gold, silver and other valuables. After committing the offences, he would travel back to Delhi where he spent the loot on a lavish lifestyle, police said.

