Man held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old in Sangareddy

Published: 6:14 pm

Sangareddy: In another shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl at Gollapally village of Kondapur Mandal on Friday. The accused reportedly committed the crime on late Thursday evening.

The parents lodged a complaint with the Kondapur police on Friday after the girl narrated the events to them. The accused, Papaiah, lives in the same neighbourhood. The police shifted the girl to Government Hospital Sangareddy for medical examinations and are also questioning the accused.

