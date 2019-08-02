Man held with 11 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Langar Houz police arrested one person and seized 11 kilos of marijuana from him here on Friday.

The arrested person, Chandan Naveen alias Navin, 30, is a driver and alleged drug peddler from Jumeraat Bazaar, Dhoolpet.

According to the police, Naveen was caught during a regular vehicle checking at Moghal-ka-Nala in Langar Houz around 11.30 am while he was proceeding on a motorcycle towards Golconda area in search of customers.

“He was carrying a bag in a suspicious manner. On checking it, we found marijuana,” police said adding the drug and the vehicle were seized.

Further investigation revealed that Naveen procured the psychotropic substance from a source in Odisha about a week ago for Rs 35,000. “He brought it to Hyderabad with an intention to sell it to customers here for easy money,” police said.

Naveen was earlier arrested by the Mangalhat police in similar cases. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter