Man held with 120 kg marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Friday arrested a person V Suresh on charges of smuggling marijuana from Sileru in Visakhapatnam and selling it to persons known to him. Excise officials seized 120 kg marijuana from the possession of Suresh hailing from Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Based on tipoff, the officials caught him at Moulali.

Suresh was found to be getting the contraband for the last five months and supplying it to persons known to him at Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. He was purchasing marijuana for Rs 5,000 a kg and selling the same for Rs 10,000, officials added.

