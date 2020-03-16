Man held with gold in Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials of the Air Intelligence Unit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized gold ornaments worth around Rs 5.5 lakh from a person who arrived here on a Sharjah-Hyderabad flight on Monday.

According to Customs officials, it was during routine checking that the passenger was caught smuggling gold pieces that were concealed in his luggage. Further investigations are underway, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter