Man hurls shoe on Tamannaah Bhatia in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: A fan, who was peeved at his favourite actor Tamannaah Bhatia for not acting in any new Telugu movie after Baahubali-The Beginning, hurled a shoe at her on Sunday.

The incident happened when Tamannaah came to inaugurate a jewellery store at Himayath Nagar and the suspect, a 31-year-old Kareemullah was nabbed by the security staff of the store and handed over to the police.

The Narayanguda police have registered a nuisance case. According to police inspector, B Ravinder, Kareemulla hurled the shoe at the actor as he was angry at her for not acting in Telugu movies since Baahubali.