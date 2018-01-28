Man hurls shoe on Tamannaah Bhatia in Hyderabad

The man hurled the shoe at the actor as he was angry at her for not acting in Telugu movies since Baahubali.

Hyderabad: A fan, who was peeved at his favourite actor Tamannaah Bhatia for not acting in any new Telugu movie after Baahubali-The Beginning, hurled a shoe at her on Sunday.

The incident happened when Tamannaah came to inaugurate a jewellery store at Himayath Nagar and the suspect, a 31-year-old Kareemullah was nabbed by the security staff of the store and handed over to the police.

The Narayanguda police have registered a nuisance case. According to police inspector, B Ravinder, Kareemulla hurled the shoe at the actor as he was angry at her for not acting in Telugu movies since Baahubali.


