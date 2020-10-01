Man in Jharkhand gets life term for killing wife over dowry

The woman’s father filed a police complaint, following which Naresh Mahto was arrested.

Ramgarh: A court in Ramgarh sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of killing his wife for dowry two years ago.

SK Shukla, the additional public prosecutor, said the court on Wednesday awarded life term to 27-year-old Naresh Mahto, who had in February 2018 poisoned his 21-year-old wife Dayamani Devi, after she failed to pay him a dowry of Rs 50,000.

The woman’s father filed a police complaint, following which Mahto was arrested.

The court of additional district judge Sanjay Pratap Singh had found Mahto guilty of killing his wife under section 304(B) of IPC (dowry death) on September 24, and had set aside September 30 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment.

As many as 10 witnesses, including the investigating officer and assistant sub inspector of Patratu police station, Ram Pravesh Sharma, were examined by the court.