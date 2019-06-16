Man in Kamareddy sets house on fire in suicide attempt

By | Published: 7:53 pm 7:54 pm

Nizamabad: Refusal by a man to divide his property led to a suicide attempt by his son and family at Annaram village of Pitlam mandal in Kamareddy district on Sunday. The son set the house on fire in which property worth Rs four lakh was allegedly damaged.

Eerabhoyina Sailoo, a resident of Annaram village of Pitlam mandal, has nine acre of land. From last couple of days his elder son Ramulu had been asking to distribute the property, but Sailoo refused to distribute property and said he would rather give his property to his younger son Krishnamurthy. Over this issue, the son and father quarreled many times.

On Saturday, they quarreled again, but Sailoo refused to divide the property. Annoyed with his father’s attitude, Ramulu decided to commit suicide along his wife and three children, and set the house ablaze.

Villagers on seeing the house on fire, tried to extinguish the fire. They intimated the Fire Department, who rushed in to control the blaze from spreading. Pitlam police also reached the spot and provided first aid to Ramulu and his family members.

Pitlam Circle Inspector Chamanthula Tata Babu counselled Ramulu and his father, and asked them to sort out the issue amicably. After counselling, Sailoo agreed to distribute his property between both sons.

