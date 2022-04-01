Man injured in drunken brawl dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly after he was attacked during a drunken brawl at KPHB Colony Road No.5 here on Friday.

The victim, Nagaraju (30), along with the suspect Marshal and others reportedly had a liquor party on the terrace of a men’s hostel they stay on Wednesday night. Police said during the party, Nagaraju and Marshal had argued, after which Marshal attacked Nagaraju.

Nagaraju was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The KPHB police are investigating.

