Man injured in fire mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One person was injured when fire broke in an electric motors store at Vasavi Nagar in Karkhana in the wee hours of Friday. A short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said. The store had stock of motors which apparently are used by pharma companies, authorities said. One worker identified as Vamshi (20) suffered minor burns in the incident and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Karkhana police, the short circuit might have occurred in the main switchboard of the store in the early hours of Friday. The fire damaged nearly 250 motors that were stored in the retail outlet.