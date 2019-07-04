Man injured in gunfire on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road

By | Published: 4:32 pm 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: A man has suffered bullet injuries in a gunfire incident on the Outer Ring Road at Narsingi here on Thursday. The Narsingi police, who rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals that they heard a gunshot from a red Mercedes Benz car, found the car parked on the roadside with the injured man inside.

Police said there was only one person in the car when they reached the spot. It is yet to be known if it was a suicide bid or an attack.

The man has been rushed to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills where he is undergoing treatment for the bullet injury. Sources said the man was identified as Faizan, 34 from Masab Tank.

More details are awaited.