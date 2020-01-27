Man injured in wild boar attack in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A youngster sustained injuries when a wild boar attacked him at Lambadiguda village in Bejjur mandal on Monday. His condition was stated to be stable.

Sources said that the injured youngster was Bhukya Santosh, a ward member of Lambadiguda village in Bejjur mandal. He received injuries on his left leg when the wild animal gored him when he was protecting his jowar crop at around 7 am. He was shifted to a government hospital in Sirpur (T) town and then to Mancherial for better treatment.

Local farmers said that they were registering losses due to the menace of wild boars. They wanted authorities of Forest department to address the problem at the earliest. They regretted that the wild boars were damaging paddy, maize and jowar crops for quite long. They added that the animals were attacking farmers for preventing their entry into agriculture fields.

