Man involved in 23 theft cases held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Asifnagar police on Friday arrested Tamata Pavan Singh, 20, a resident of West Marredpally and native of Nepal, who was involved in 23 theft cases here.

According to the police, Pavan Singh was previously involved in 17 criminal cases and was also jailed several times. But after being released from prison, he continued to commit offences. This year, he was involved in six cases so far.

In the second week of July, Pavan Singh stole a parked bike from Kakatiyanagar Colony in Langar Houz. He sneaked into the premises in the night while the residents were asleep, and stole the bike. A case was booked and during investigation, footage from surveillance cameras at Kakatiyanagar Colony, Rethibowli, Masab Tank, GVK Banjara Hills and other places were collected and Pavan Singh was identified.

After keeping a watch over his movements for several days, Singh was caught near Alankar Theatre in Langer Houz while he was moving on the stolen bike.

Officials said Singh was involved in cases at Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Chikkadpally, Ramgopalpet, Bowenpally, GRP, Secunderabad, Medchal and Afzalgunj police stations.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

